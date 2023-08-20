Popular Sutton Place Bakery Opening Soon on Second Ave

Crumbly Cafe & Bakery is opening soon at 1729 Second Avenue between 89th and 90th streets, formerly home to T.C. Cleaners. The owner tells us they’re aiming for October.
The business opened in 2021 at 997 First Avenue, between 54th and 55th streets. This will be its second location.
“Whatever you’re in the mood in, you’ll find it here! All our goods are baked on premises! Come grab your coffee, tea, pastries, fresh bread, pies, muffins & more!” reads a description from the business.
Reviews are impressive with a 4.9 on Google and a 4.5 on Yelp, with many customers confirming the wide selection of goods offered within Crumbly’s small storefront. It “literally has everything,” said one customer.
Behind the glass you’ll find cakes and pies, cookies and cannolis, sweet and savory croissants and pastries, puddings, brownies, muffins, sandwiches and more. They’ve also got vegan items including chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin cookies, banana muffins and quinoa croissants.
The coffee itself is a popular item, with some saying it’s the best they’ve had in the city (especially Crumbly’s cappuccino).
Some of Crumbly’s best sellers (per Seamless) are its avocado toast and ham & cheese sandwich. Reviews also compliment Crumbly’s custom cakes and pleasant staff.