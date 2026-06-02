Randy’s Donuts, a Famous West Coast Chain, Is Opening on Second Avenue

It’s official: the Los Angeles donut empire with the giant rooftop ring is bringing a second outpost to Manhattan, and this time it’s setting up shop on the Upper East Side. The cult-favorite chain has lined up a Second Avenue address and is already counting down to opening day.
AdvertisementRandy’s Donuts — the Inglewood, California institution known for the giant rooftop donut that’s turned up in movies, music videos and countless Instagram posts — has leased space at 1183 Second Avenue, between East 62nd and East 63rd streets, @TradedNY announced. The company has confirmed the spot on its own site, where a “Coming Soon” page now lists the Upper East Side address.
It will be Randy’s second location in Manhattan. The chain made its East Coast debut in December at 185 Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village, where it drew lines — and handed out free donuts to the first few hundred customers — for handmade glazed raised, chocolate raised and its signature Randy’s Rounds, the brand’s oversized take on a donut hole.
Founded in 1952, Randy’s started as part of a Los Angeles drive-in chain called Big Donut before growing into a regional icon. The 32-foot donut perched atop its original Inglewood shop became a piece of pop architecture in its own right, doubling as one of Southern California’s most recognizable backdrops. Generations of New Yorkers have likely seen it on screen long before they ever tasted the product.
The Upper East Side shop also lands as the brand pushes well beyond its West Coast roots. Randy’s now operates all over the world, with stores stretching from Southern California, Nevada and Arizona to international markets including South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the Philippines. The Manhattan expansion is among the company’s most closely watched as it builds out an East Coast presence.
AdvertisementAcross its shops, Randy’s stocks more than 35 varieties, from classic glazed and old-fashioned to deluxe apple fritters, jelly-filled and s’mores raised, alongside a lineup of coffee drinks. At the Bleecker Street opening, the menu ran to roughly 30 donut styles plus the brand’s Randy’s Rounds.
An opening date for the Second Avenue location has not been announced, and the company has not yet released hours. ESF has reached out to Randy’s for more on the timeline and will update this story if the company responds.
For now, the Upper East Side will have to settle for the countdown.
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