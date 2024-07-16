Restaurant Week Reservations Open: 32 UES Eateries Participating

Reservations opened this morning for the summer 2024 edition of NYC Restaurant Week, giving savvy New York diners the chance to eat at a deep discount.
As of writing, there are 588 participating restaurants throughout the boroughs, including 32 on the Upper East Side.
Participants will be offering 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners for $30, $45, and $60 July 22 through August 18, with some restaurants extending offers until September 1. Restaurant Week menus will be offered Monday-Friday and Sundays (optional).
Advertisement
Here are this season’s participating Upper East Side restaurants:
- Maya
- Chez Nick
- Anassa Taverna
- A La Turka
- Doc Watson’s
- Merchants Cigar Bar
- The Blue Mezze Bar
- Cafe D’Alsace
- Nino’s
- Uva Next Door
- Felice 64
- Cacio e Pepe
- David Burke Tavern
- JoJo
- Philippe
- Felice 83
- Altesi Ristorante
- Il Gradino
- BLT Prime
- Il Mulino
- Treadwell Park
- Dowling’s at The Carlyle
- Amali
- Korali Estiatorio
- Sojourn
- La Voglia
- Maria Mulata
- T Bar
- Jacques Brasserie
- PJ Bernstein
- Sojourn Social
- Masseria East
NYC Restaurant Week originated in 1992 as a one-time event to revive the city’s dining industry, featuring 95 restaurants in its first run. Following early success, the event became an annual affair and expanded to become biannual in 2002, taking place during both summer and winter. Over the years, the event has evolved to attract millions of locals and tourists alike, all seeking a taste of fine dining at an affordable price.
For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, click here.