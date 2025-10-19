Salt & Straw to Open Upper East Side Ice Cream Shop: Report

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw is bringing its inventive flavors to the Upper East Side, according to a recent retail report from CBRE, which states the company has leased a 1,650-square-foot space at 1489 Second Avenue (between 77th and 78th streets), marking its third New York City location.
AdvertisementCousins Kim and Tyler Malek launched Salt & Straw more than a decade ago with a single pushcart in Portland, Oregon. Since then, the brand has grown into a national favorite with shops in six states — including locations at both Disneyland and Disney World — and a growing online business.
Led by Tyler Malek, an award-winning chef who’s been featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 and Zagat’s “30 Under 30 Culinary Superstars,” Salt & Straw is celebrated for its imaginative flavor combinations and rotating monthly menus. Food & Wine once praised the company as “one of the most consistent (and most consistently exciting) artisanal makers out there right now.”
Its freezers are known for bold creations like Honey Lavender, Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, Arbequina Olive Oil, and Pear & Blue Cheese, alongside limited-time offerings tied to each season.
Current flavors from the “monthly menu series” include The Great Candycopia, described as “a trick-or-treater’s bag of chocolate candies dumped into our salted butterscotch ice cream”; Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread, with “pumpkin bread hunks folded into pumpkin spiced ice cream streaked with cream cheese frosting”; and Double Bubble Toil and Trouble, “a blend of pineapple, banana and pear in coconut cream, spiced with cinnamon and vanilla, for a just-like-bubble-gum flavor.”
AdvertisementSalt & Straw’s Upper East Side shop will follow its Upper West Side and West Village locations, continuing the brand’s steady expansion across Manhattan. One of its investors is Danny Meyer, the restaurateur behind Shake Shack and Daily Provisions — a fitting connection for a company that’s made its name on elevating everyday treats.
It’s currently unclear when the new shop will open; we’ve reached out to Salt & Straw but have not gotten a response as of writing. The building is a mid-construction new development owned by Naftali Group. We’ll provide updates when we know more.
