Sel et Poivre Closes After 35 Years

Perennial Upper East Side favorite Sel et Poivre has reportedly shuttered for good.
As noted in recent reports by Eater and Patch, the Lenox Hill French restaurant located 853 Lexington Ave. (between 64th and 65th streets) closed after sating palates in the area for 35 years.
Eater also notes that a French bistro is expected to take its place.
Sel et Poivre (“Salt and Pepper” in French) is owned by Christian Schienle, who opened up the restaurant with his wife Pamela in 1989, according to the restaurant’s website.
Christian, Pamela and their son Jagger also operate Nadine’s Restaurant in Yorktown Heights, about an hour’s drive north of the city.
“The Schienle family, residents of Yorktown for many years, [had] been searching for the perfect location for a sister restaurant to Sel et Poivre in NYC, a French bistro that has been in the family for three decades,” Nadine’s website says. “With Christian being from Vienna, Austria, they decided to create a menu that combines many traditional German dishes from Jennifer’s and French dishes from Sel et Poivre.”
After publishing this article, the following note was shared on Sel et Poivre’s Instagram page:
