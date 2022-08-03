Shuttered Midtown Japanese Restaurant to Reopen on UES

The owners of Nippori, a Japanese restaurant which closed its West 51st Street location during the pandemic — are planning to reopen on the Upper East Side.
Maung Htein Linn and Sonny Kyawlatt — who also own Tabata Noodle near Times Square — aim to bring Nippori to 1435 Second Avenue, between 74th and 75th streets.
Through a legal rep, the two presented their plans to Community Board 8 on Tuesday evening.
Originally established in 2014, Nippori offers “signature dishes ranging from specialized Sushi creations to Ramen Noodles.”
The forthcoming eatery is expected to operate daily from noon – 10 p.m. There will be a sidewalk cafe with ten seats.
The space at 1435 Second Avenue was previously occupied by Zucchero E Pomodori. The owner of this long-standing Italian restaurant, Sayem Islam, recently revealed that it would be relocating to 1448 First Avenue, between 75th and 76th streets — and that it would undergo a name change.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.