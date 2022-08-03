Home
Shuttered Midtown Japanese Restaurant to Reopen on UES

August 3, 2022
Nippori Upper East Side

Nippori’s previous location at 245 West 51st Street, c/o Nippori

The owners of Nippori, a Japanese restaurant which closed its West 51st Street location during the pandemic — are planning to reopen on the Upper East Side.

Maung Htein Linn and Sonny Kyawlatt — who also own Tabata Noodle near Times Square — aim to bring Nippori to 1435 Second Avenue, between 74th and 75th streets.

Through a legal rep, the two presented their plans to Community Board 8 on Tuesday evening.

Originally established in 2014, Nippori offers “signature dishes ranging from specialized Sushi creations to Ramen Noodles.”

The forthcoming eatery is expected to operate daily from noon – 10 p.m. There will be a sidewalk cafe with ten seats.

The space at 1435 Second Avenue was previously occupied by Zucchero E Pomodori. The owner of this long-standing Italian restaurant, Sayem Islam, recently revealed that it would be relocating to 1448 First Avenue, between 75th and 76th streets — and that it would undergo a name change.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.



