Signage Spotted for New Gelato Place on Second Ave

Mammamia Gelato appears to be opening its first New York City location on the Upper East Side. The storefront at 1731 Second Avenue (between 89th and 90th streets) with the franchise’s recognizable logo was spotted this week by East Side Feed.
As of writing, the business only has American stores and kiosk carts in Miami, Florida. The Upper East Side location would mark its ninth U.S. location. In addition to Miami, the franchise counts businesses in Dakar, Senegal, and in cities throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The business is based in Naples, Italy.
“We use sustainable and responsible methods to create our pure-flavored, creamy, dense, and velvety gelatos that are made with love every day. We use no preservatives or chemicals so you can taste the real flavors of each ingredient,” one of its websites states. “Our Flavors change weekly to provide a unique experience every time you visit Mammamia Gelato.”
Flavors include nutella, banana, strawberry and peanut butter cup. Additionally, Mammamia offers crepes and waffles to add to its gelato.
Although the gelato flavors get decent reviews, many reviewers on Trip Advisor complain about the cost. A March 2024 review for the Miami Beach location states, “Very good, but be ready to pay a premium for it. Strawberry was very tart, but I don’t mind that. The Reeces was very peanut buttery.” One popular delivery option is this half-pint for $25. At the St. Pete location, cups range from $6.50 to $10.
In addition to vegan and gluten free options, many of Mammamia’s locations are dog friendly and offer “pup-cups”—usually ice cream or whipped cream that’s safe for canines to ingest—for man’s best friend.
East Side Feed has reached out to the business to find out when the Upper East Side location will be opening up, as well as any other tasty details they may be able to share. We will update this story once we hear back.
