Surf City Pizzeria Opens on the Upper East Side, Bringing Brooklyn-Born Slices to First Avenue

A family-owned pizzeria with roots in Coney Island has expanded to the Upper East Side. Surf City Pizzeria is now open at 1140 First Avenue at East 63rd Street, marking the third location for the Brooklyn-based business.
AdvertisementThe shop is run by two brothers and their father, who launched the original Surf City in 2017 on Surf Avenue in Coney Island — right across from the Cyclone at Luna Park. A second location followed in Bensonhurst at 2301 65th Street. The new Manhattan outpost is their first outside of Brooklyn.
Surf City specializes in hand-tossed, New York–style pizza sold by the slice and by the pie. The menu at the UES location features round pies in personal and large 18-inch sizes, starting at $12/$21 for a classic cheese and going up to $17/$29 for specialty options like the Surf City Supreme (Italian sausage, peppers, onions, pepperoni, and bacon) and the Meat Lover. Other specialty pies include Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Barbecue Chicken, Margherita, and Hawaiian.
Square pizza fans have options too: Sicilian, Grandma, and a Sicilian Upside-Down pie are all available, ranging from $21 to $23.
Beyond pizza, the menu covers a good amount of ground. There’s a lineup of classic heroes ($14–$15) including Chicken Parm, Meatball Parm, Philly Cheesesteak, and Chicken Milanese. Pasta dishes run $14 to $18, with standards like Penne Vodka, Fettuccine Alfredo, Baked Ziti, and Spaghetti & Meatballs. A selection of specialty wraps — including a Buffalo Chicken Wrap and an Eggplant Supreme Wrap — are priced at $14 to $15. Parmigiana entrees, calzones, rolls, soups, and salads round things out.
AdvertisementThe spot also offers a Surf City Burger — an Angus beef patty on a brioche bun with house sauce — for $17.
The restaurant is designed primarily for takeout and delivery, with a modern, casual feel. Free delivery is available on orders of $15 or more, and the shop is also on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Slice. It’s open seven days a week.
Early feedback has been strong: the location currently holds a five-star rating on Google.
Surf City Pizzeria is located at 1140 First Avenue (at East 63rd Street) and can be reached at (212) 838-5080.
