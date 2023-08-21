Swedish Candy Company to Open Upper East Side Location

Signage is up at 1222 Lexington Avenue (between 82nd and 83rd streets) for BonBon: A Swedish Candy Co. This will be BonBon’s third location; the original opened on the Lower East Side in 2018 and they’ve since opened a shop in Williamsburg, too.
Friends Bobby, Leo and Selim launched the company to spread “love for their homeland and its sweet and savory treats” – and to “sweeten and revolutionize the US candy world.”
Items include Swedish fish, chocolate bars, chewing gum, lollipops, cookies, chips and dip, and specialty gift boxes featuring assortments of sweet and sour candies. Ice cream is also served daily during happy hours (Sunday-Thursday from 12-5pm and 10pm-midnight; Friday from 3-8pm), and on Sundays, they serve up Swedish-style hot dogs.
One of their most popular items is their Sour Wild Strawberry Fish, which they launched during the Brooklyn store’s opening.
In addition to food, BonBon has a gift shop featuring tote bags, t-shirts, hoodies, hats, jerseys, and puzzles. They also offer custom candy bars and licorice tastings for parties and create custom gift boxes with company logos for corporate events.
BonBon team members were unable to provide an anticipated opening date. All locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, and delivery is available throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. Customers have the option of donating to Citymeals on Wheels by rounding their total up at checkout.