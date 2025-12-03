Taco Mahal Bringing Its Latin–Indian Fusion Tacos to the Upper East Side

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A new addition is coming to Lexington Avenue’s food scene. According to @tradedny, Taco Mahal has signed a lease for 1109 Lexington Avenue, between East 77th and 78th streets—a space last occupied by Mighty Bowl.
AdvertisementThe upcoming storefront will mark the third New York City location for Taco Mahal, the family-run concept that blends Indian flavors with Latin American style. The original West Village shop opened in 2016, followed by a Hell’s Kitchen outpost in 2021.
Taco Mahal’s story begins decades earlier, when founder Danikkah Josan’s father opened an Indian restaurant at the corner of Bleecker Street and Seventh Avenue. After later converting the space into a successful magazine shop, he eventually passed the business to his daughter—setting the stage for what Taco Mahal calls a “restaurant reincarnation.”
Drawing from her Indian culinary roots and Latina heritage, Josan partnered with restaurateur and creative director Eddie Larios to reinvent the space as a vibrant fusion eatery. The result is a menu where Indian staples—like saag paneer, chana masala, and chicken curry—are served taco-style in folded roti or naan. As the restaurant puts it, the concept celebrates “LAT-INDIA,” a blend of the two cultures that shaped its founder.
The shop’s growing reputation recently caught the attention of Eater, which named Taco Mahal one of the best places for takeout and delivery in NYC. The publication highlighted the restaurant’s signature approach: Indian dishes reimagined through a taco lens.
We’ve reached out to Taco Mahal to learn when the new Upper East Side location is expected to open. We’ll update once we hear back.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!