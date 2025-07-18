Home
Cookie Place with Viral Banana, Pecan Pie Flavors Opens Doors on UES

Cookie Place with Viral Banana, Pecan Pie Flavors Opens Doors on UES

July 18, 2025 Food & Drink No Comments

c/o The Cookie Odyssey [@thecookieodyssey]

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox

A cookie shop with several viral flavors has opened its doors on the Upper East Side.

According to its website, The Cookie Odyssey opened in 1978 in Midtown and was the “official bakery” of the Brooklyn Bridge centennial (1883-1983). Decades after the shop closed down its original location, owners Angelos and Regina Katopodis reopened in 2023 outside of the Financial District’s Pi Bakerie.

Advertisement


Now, the popular cookie spot has expanded to open a storefront at 1414 Second Avenue (between 73rd and 74th streets).

“[Angelo] had this urge to open up this Cookie Odyssey all these years. They call him the ‘Scientist in the kitchen,” Regina told NBC New York in a video about the shop. “He was ecstatic to be able to open up this store.”

Cookie flavors include their popular Banana Cyclops, chocolate chip, pecan pie, ginger chocolate and triple chocolate chunk. You can see some of these creations going viral on TikTok.

Pecan Pie Cookie

Pecan Pie Cookie. Photo by @myinnerfatkidisout

Banana Cyclops

Banana Cyclops. Photo by @lowereeeatsside

“Our little cookie store is ready,” the owners shared along with a tearful emoji in an Instagram story.

Reviews for the downtown location are solid, with a Google score of 4.9 and a Yelp score of 4.7.

Learn more about the business at cookieodyssey1978.com.

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

.




Related Posts

About The Author

Ethan Harfenist

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Get us in your inbox!