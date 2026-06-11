The Frozen Yogurt That Ruled the 2000s Is Back on the Upper East Side — With an Ancient Twist

The Frozen Yogurt That Ruled the 2000s Is Back on the Upper East Side — With an Ancient Twist

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.