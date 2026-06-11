The Frozen Yogurt That Ruled the 2000s Is Back on the Upper East Side — With an Ancient Twist

There was a stretch, not so long ago, when it felt like a self-serve frozen yogurt counter sat on every other corner. Most of them are gone now. But the swirl is creeping back onto the Upper East Side, and the newest arrival is betting that a Mediterranean accent is what sets it apart.
AdvertisementThat shop is Mythos, a Greek-inspired froyo spot opening today at 3 p.m. at 1269 First Avenue (between 68th and 69th streets). It’s the brand’s first U.S. location — until now its only open stores have been in Aruba and the Caribbean — and it leans hard into the theme, right down to a house tagline of “Created by Zeus, perfected by us.”
The pitch is less early-2000s sugar bomb and more Aegean health kick. The base is built on the tangy profile of traditional Greek yogurt, made with premium milk and probiotic cultures and meant, in the company’s words, to “energize you rather than weigh you down.” Mythos says each serving carries more than 90 billion probiotic cultures and is made to be friendly to those with lactose sensitivities.
The flavors are where the concept really shows off. The lineup runs from chocolate, coconut and granola to a distinctly Greek roster of baklava, honey and olive oil, with figs, grapes and pomegranate rotating in as seasonal options — a spread that reads more like a Greek dessert table than a frozen yogurt bar.
Ahead of the debut, the shop has been teasing the opening on Instagram, sharing glimpses of the space and inviting neighbors to stop by and sample. “After months of dreaming, designing, sourcing, building, tasting, and perfecting every detail, we’re finally almost ready to welcome you,” the brand wrote in one announcement.
The First Avenue storefront now joins a small but growing cluster of dessert spots betting that Upper East Siders still have room for one more sweet stop — this one with a few thousand years of mythology behind the menu.
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