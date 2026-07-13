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This Italian Speakeasy Is Expanding to the UES

This Italian Speakeasy Is Expanding to the UES

July 13, 2026 Food & Drink No Comments

For the past two years, the only way in was to find an unmarked door inside a Long Island City warehouse, climb a flight of stairs, and walk down a hallway lined with black-and-white family photos. Starting July 23, there’s a much easier way: walk down First Avenue.

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Bar Enzo, an Italian-American cocktail bar, is opening its second location at 1073 First Avenue (between East 58th and East 59th streets), roughly two years after the original made a name for itself as one of the more improbable date-night rooms in Queens. The team began teasing the buildout on Instagram earlier this year and has been documenting the renovation ever since.

Bar Enzo is a project of Joe Schinco, a Queens native whose company also runs the beer-focused Greats of Craft. The original bar occupies the second floor of the Greats of Craft warehouse on 43rd Avenue, a roughly 35-seat room done up in green velvet, brass and marble — what Time Out once described as a 1960s cocktail lounge with a streak of “grandma core.” The bar program comes from Attaboy alum Steven Lewis and leans heavily on gin, amaro and reworked classics.

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The name is not a marketing invention. Enzo was Schinco’s grandfather, who left Sicily for Queens in the 1960s, and the bar bills itself as a tribute to the basement parties he threw. The family shows up on the menu, too: one drink is an Italian michelada built on sweet vermouth infused with a grandmother’s meatball spice blend, and another is a mix of Tuscan red wine, cola and ginger — reportedly Enzo’s own go-to.

The First Avenue room is being pitched as more of the same feeling in a different key. Bar Enzo’s website describes warm lighting, antique bronze details, layered tile, framed family photos and a bar made for lingering, aimed at after-work drinks and long conversations rather than a scene.

Bar Enzo opens at 1073 First Avenue on Wednesday, July 23. More information is available on the bar’s website.

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About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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