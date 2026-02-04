Three New Restaurants Opening on the Upper East Side

Community Board 8 held its Street Life Committee meeting on Tuesday evening. Restaurant owners and their reps attended via Zoom in order to further their liquor license applications, and we learned about three new spots opening on the Upper East Side.
AdvertisementJay Wainwright is planning a full-service restaurant at 1278 Third Avenue (at East 73rd Street), which was previously home to Seamore’s (Wainwright was part of its ownership group). The “international” and “sophisticated” menu will offer “everything from burgers to Lobster Thermidor,” a legal representative told Community Board 8 at Tuesday’s meeting, adding that it will have the same setup as Seamore’s did with 45 tables accommodating 122 guests in addition to a 13-seat bar. Wainwright has an impressive resume: he is the founder of Cosi and also helped grow Le Pain Quotidien from 60 to 230 locations. The forthcoming eatery’s business name is UES Tavern LLC, though it’s unclear if that’s the name it will go by. We’ve reached out to Wainwright for more details.
Linda and Victor Shkrelja, the owners of Lex Restaurant at 1370 Lexington Avenue (between 90th and 91st streets), are planning a small new spot just a couple blocks away. Linda’s at Madison will be a small space (less than 400 square feet) at 44 East 92nd Street (corner of Madison Ave) with 10 tables and 20 chairs (and no sit down bar). The Shkrelja’s legal rep says they’ll be open Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from noon-10 p.m. The business name is Linda’s at Madison Inc, though the public-facing name was not 100% confirmed at the CB8 meeting. Table d’Hôte was the previous tenant at 44 East 92nd Street. We’ve reached out Shkrelja for more info.
Chef Julian Medina is planning a new Spanish tapas restaurant (Caffetteria LLC) at 1827 Second Avenue (Between East 94th and East 95th streets)–right next door to Soledad, another Medina establishment. Medina’s legal rep says the space will come with 46 table seats, 10 bar seats, and 6 counter seats. Hours are Sunday-Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday–Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. We’ve reached out to Medina for more details.
