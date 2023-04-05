Three New UES Restaurants on the Horizon

Community Board 8 held its Street Life Committee meeting on Tuesday evening. Restaurant owners and their reps attended via Zoom in order to further their liquor license applications, and we’ve got three exciting pieces of food news for you.
Nick Pashalis and Nick Tsoulos – the owners of restaurants including Avra and Anassa Taverna – are planning a new Italian restaurant at 1022 Lexington Avenue at 73rd Street. A representative says it likely won’t be ready for about six months as they’re doing major renovations. The two-level space will come with 54 table seats and 12 bar stools. The bar will be on the ground floor along with some tables; the upstairs section will be strictly tables. Hours are expected to be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (with hours extending until midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday).
Madalina Iavarone and her brother, Chef Bogdan Dinu, are planning to open a small, “upscale” restaurant at 1582 York Avenue, between 83rd and 84th streets. The siblings grew up in Romania and this will be their first restaurant. Dinu is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute and has worked as a private chef, at St. Ambrose, and as an executive chef for JP Morgan. The restaurant is expected to have forty-two table seats, eight seats at the bar and ten to twelve in the back patio. Iavarone describes the cuisine as “European-influenced” with mostly Mediterranean dishes. Prices will range from $12 to $18 for appetizers and $20 to $40 for entrees. The menu will be seasonal and will rotate every couple months. They will also offer a selection of wines ranging from $14 to $20. It will open for lunch and dinner daily with hours of 11 a.m. to midnight daily.
Adrian Kercuku – currently the executive chef at Casa Lever at 53rd and Park Avenue – is planning to open a new eatery at 1198 First Avenue, between 64th and 65th streets. Kercuku described it as a “coffee shop” which will be open from about 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., eventually extending hours to 10:30 p.m. The menu will be “simple,” with “some pastas, some homemade focaccia.” The space is small – about 500 square feet. There will be five tables and about 18 total seats, including a bench with six stalls.
We’ll provide updates once we learn more about all of the above.