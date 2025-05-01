Tsubomi Seafood and Sushi Bistro Opens on 66th Street

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
As you walk into Tsubomi Seafood and Sushi Bistro at 354 East 66th Street (between First and Second Avenues), you feel just the right mix of elegance and playfulness. Peeping out the windows are glass dolls of cute animals—a motif that is present throughout the space, from the paintings on the wall to the mini saucers on the table. The restaurant’s most noticeable feature is the sushi bar, behind which you can see the chefs hard at work. We had the chance to sit down at the sushi bar for dinner tonight and enjoy the artfully crafted masterpieces.
Tsubomi, which just opened its doors on Tuesday night, is the lifelong dream of Chef Genta Motomura. Motomura was born and raised in Yokohama, Japan, and got his start in the world of Japanese cuisine at the age of 18. He spent 10 years working in a kaiseki restaurant—known for its haute-cuisine multicourse meals—before coming to New York to continue his kaiseki journey. After several years in New York City, Motomura returned to Japan to learn traditional Edomae-style sushi making at the famous Ginza Kūybey in Tokyo. He once again came back to New York City, where he worked under Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Tsubomi, Japanese for “bud,” is Motomura’s first restaurant. Incidentally, it replaced another sushi restaurant, Sushi Yoshizawa, which closed in December.
We tried the spicy tuna ($10.50) and spicy yellow tail ($12.50) rolls. Chef Motomura and his staff have mastered the art of cutting fish and rolling sushi with utmost precision. Both rolls were soft and fluffy with just a dollop of spicy mayo, adding a bit of tang without being overpowering. The sprinkles of sesame seeds over the rice also added to the flavor. The sushi was accompanied by a small piece of cucumber shaped like a frog, reflective of Tsubomi’s fun vibe. The menu also features seafood items such as crab dumplings and an extensive Sapporo selection along with other beers and wines.
Tsubomi has both bar and table seating. It is open Tuesday-Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
