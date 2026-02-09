Two New Coffee Shops and a Mexican Joint

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Three new food and drink establishments have opened their doors on the Upper East Side.
Casita of Brooklyn recently soft-launched and is having its grand opening at 300 East 86th Street (near Second Avenue) on Valentine’s Day. “While we’ve been open this week for our soft launch, February 14th is the big one, and we want you there to celebrate with us,” the coffee shop posted Saturday on Instagram. Grand opening hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Feb. 15. This is their fourth location and first in Manhattan. Their menu features a variety of coffees, teas, croissants, muffins, wines and cocktails.
AdvertisementCalaveras Social, which we first wrote about here, opened on Friday at 240 East 75th Street (between Second and Third avenues). The new Mexican restaurant is owned by Victor Martinez, who also owns Upper West Side eateries Calaveras Corner and The Calaveras. Like his existing restaurants, expect a lively, colorful atmosphere, fun cocktails and lots of tasty tacos, enchiladas and beyond. Here’s the menu.
Daily Sprouts entered its soft-opening phase at 163 East 92nd Street (between Lexington and Third avenues) on Saturday, Feb. 7, with daily soft-opening hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new coffee shop is offering “Wholesome bites from sprouted grains + nutrient-rich pastries” along with “High-quality coffee sourced from local farmers.” Some additional menu items they’ve been highlighting include a Turmeric Latte and their signature KindaBREAD: “it’s not baked from flour like traditional breads and it has no yeast or starter. It’s more of a hybrid between a bread slice and a veggie burger.”
