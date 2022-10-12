Two New Restaurants Coming: Mexican and Greek

We’ve learned from a recent Community Board 8 meeting that two new restaurants will be opening the Upper East Side. Owners and reps from each eatery presented their plans at the meeting in the aim of furthering their liquor license applications.
Chef Julian Medina is planning to open a Mexican restaurant at 1825 Second Avenue, between 94th and 95th streets. This space was formerly home to The Painted Lady Saloon. Very little information was provided about Medina’s new venture, including what it will be called, but he’s also the owner of Toloache, which has locations in Midtown and on the Upper East Side at 166 East 82nd Street. Medina also owns and operates Tacuba (in Astoria and Midtown); La Chula (in East Harlem, Washington Heights and LaGuardia Airport); El Fish Shack (in Astoria with a second location opening soon on the Upper West Side); Kuxe (just south of Washington Square Park); and Coppelia (on West 14th Street).
Advertisement
A Greek restaurant called Myconian House will be opening at 25 East 83rd Street, between Fifth and Madison avenues. The owner’s name is Alina and while her restaurant experience is limited, she’s partnering with Gregory Politis, an experienced operator whose resume includes co-owning Upper East Side restaurants Korali Estiatorio and Yefsi Estiatorio. Myconian House plans on having 19 tables, 48 seats, and a bar with an additional 8 seats.
The last tenant to occupy this space was Giovanni Venticinque.
A resident of the building — which is a residential co-op — voiced some concerns regarding smells and sounds he experienced during the previous restaurant’s run.
“We had restaurant smells throughout the building throughout [Giovanni’s] occupancy; you would open the front door of the building and smells would go through the lobby and up through the elevator shafts.” The resident continued to state that the odors would regularly enter his apartment, and that in addition to the smells, he would regularly hear the trash being taken out.
A representative for Myconian House said they’d put something in writing stating (to the effect) that they’d speak with residents and work out the issues before opening.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more about both forthcoming restaurants.