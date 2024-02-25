Under The Bridge Owner to Open New Restaurant at Old Spot

Longtime Manhattan restaurateur George Kalogerakos – whose past east side establishments include Gramercy’s Lyric Diner, the Sparta-inspired George Southern Greek at 1144 First Ave. (at E. 63rd St.), and Under the Bridge at 1079 First Ave. (at E. 59th St.) – will soon open a new diner in the space that formerly housed Under the Bridge. Patch first reported the news.
Advertisement
The new restaurant, positioned beneath the Roosevelt Island Tramway at 1079 First Ave., will be called Tramway Restaurant and will feature a smaller menu, according to Patch.
“It will be all American food/comfort and will be open 24/7,” Kalogerakos told Patch.
Under the Bridge closed in January after the October 2023 passing of owner Dimitri Sarantopoulos, who was once partners with Kalogerakos. Under the Bridge’s menu was largely Greek-inspired, so the shift to American comfort food marks a decided change.
Kalogerakos’ portfolio and experience in the business runs deep. The Sparta-born restaurateur opened George Southern Greek at E. 63rd St. and First Ave. earlier this year, migrating some of the staff and menu items from Under the Bridge. He also owns and operates The Hungry Hero, a sandwich shop next door to George Southern Greek.
Kalogerakos is also involved with the 24-hour Ritz Diner at 1133 First Ave. (and E. 62rd St.), which he first opened with Sarantopoulos in 1999. With the addition of Tramway Restaurant, Kalogerakos will own and operate four businesses in less than a three block radius, spanning everything from fine Greek dining to sandwiches.
Signage at 1079 First Ave. originally indicated the new restaurant would carry the Lyric Diner name, a call-back to the former spot at 283 Third Ave. (and E. 22nd St.) that Kalogerakos and Sarantopoulos ran for more than 30 years. The original Lyric Diner closed in 2016. An opening date for Tramway Restaurant has not been made public.
I remember when that space was TJ Tucker’s, filled with Ford models from around the corner!