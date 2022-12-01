fbpx
Venchi Chocolate Opening Upper East Side Shop

December 1, 2022 Food & Drink No Comments

Venchi, an Italian chocolate purveyor launched in Turin in 1878, has leased a space at 1117 Lexington Avenue at East 78th Street. Expected to open during the spring of 2023, this will be Venchi’s fifth location in NYC – and its first on the Upper East Side.

The shop will feature Venchi’s signature Gelato, authentic Italian coffees, hot chocolate, crepes made with Venchi’s Suprema chocolate dispensed from a chocolate fountain, and a variety of the brand’s iconic chocolates including Chocoviar, Truffles, Gianduiotti, Cremini, Pistachio and Hazelnut.

A fountain of fresh flowing Suprema Chocolate: Bruce Byers Photography

All of Venchi’s chocolates are gluten-free, and all products are free of coloring agents, preservatives and palm oils.

Venchi’s Gelato – made fresh daily in-store, with rotating monthly specials – is made with all natural ingredients including fresh milk, fruit, Piedmont Hazelnut, Green Pistachio from Bronte, Sorrento lemons, Sicilian Almonds, and Venchi’s chocolate.

Paul Read Photography

Venchi’s hot chocolate comes in three varieties: Classic Hot Chocolate, Suprema XV (with Piedmont Hazelnuts and Extra Virgin Olive Oil), and Cuba Rhum (rum-scented chocolate).

venchi hot chocolate 150 east 78th street

Venchi can currently be founded on the Upper West Side, in Columbus Circle, Union Square and the West Village. We’ll provide updates as we learn more! us.venchi.com





