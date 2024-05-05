Veritable Suddenly Closes Doors

After serving the Upper East Side for nearly eight years, Veritable has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant at 1201 Second Avenue (at 63rd Street) served its “fresh and fast” food for breakfast, lunch and dinner since November 2016.
Advertisement
Upper East Site reported the sudden closure on Wednesday, May 1. Signs posted on the windows of the restaurant announced the closure and thanked customers, saying “We are extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and that we were able to succeed for as long as we had.” The note also mentions that the pandemic and long-time scaffolding on the building were hardships they had to overcome. Employees told Patch that scaffolding had obscured the restaurant for five years before finally being removed this January.
Veritable offered a wide variety of foods, all cooked in-house, including market-style salads and bowls, sandwiches and family meals. For make-your-own bowls, customers could choose between proteins like roast chicken or turkey, beef and lamb meatballs, salmon or veggie balls, as well as sides and sauces. They also offered coffee and breakfast items and an extensive catering menu. In a May 2023 interview with Sotheby’s Real Estate, owner Tony Tertiropoulos said that Veritable’s goal was to cook so you don’t have to. He said the idea was that “if I had Veritable in my neighborhood, I wouldn’t have to cook at all. I have everything that I need here…made fresh and made with wholesome ingredients.”
Online reviews for Veritable were mixed, with a 3.4 on Yelp and 3.8 on Google, but a 5 on Seamless and 4.9 on Uber Eats. Neighbors were curious to see the restaurant had closed and read the heartfelt message left on the doors. Veritable’s Instagram and Facebook accounts were last updated on March 21, with no posts about their closing.