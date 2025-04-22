Viral Takeout Gnocchi Spot Opens on 2nd Avenue

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Gnocchi on 9th, the takeout-only pasta spot known for serving gnocchi in Chinese takeout boxes, has opened a new location on the Upper East Side. This joins the eatery’s existing outposts on the Lower East Side, in the East Village and Greenwich Village, and on the Upper West Side.
Located at 1456 Second Avenue (between 76th and 77th streets), the restaurant offers a simple menu: gnocchi with a choice of sauces like Pomodoro, Pesto, and Alla Vodka, with optional toppings such as burrata. Prices start at $10, making it an affordable option for a quick meal. Orders are packaged in takeout containers, emphasizing the grab-and-go nature of the establishment.
Reviews of Gnocchi on 9th are mixed. Some patrons appreciate the convenience and value, noting the food is “a good option for takeout in this area” and “a great option for fast food that’s not a bowl or pizza.” Others, however, find the offerings underwhelming, with comments about the gnocchi being “dense” and the vodka sauce “overly tart.”
The new Upper East Side location continues the brand’s focus on takeout, with no seating available. Gnocchi on 9th is currently in its soft-opening phase and says “the grand opening will probably be a few weeks away.”
For those in the area seeking a quick and affordable pasta meal, Gnocchi on 9th offers a convenient option, though opinions on the quality vary.
Ariel Strizower and Mike Salzano opened Gnocchi on 9th just last year after noticing a lack of Italian fast-food options in NYC.
“You get a burger you get pizza anywhere,” Strizower said in a June 2024 interview with WABC. “If you want Italian food, you have to sit down for 20, 30, 40 minutes and take all the time, every day, a lot of money. Why not do something quick, easy, and affordable?”
