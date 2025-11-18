Westville Opens Its Largest Location Yet on the Upper East Side

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Westville has arrived on the Upper East Side, officially opening Monday at 1359 First Avenue, just off East 73rd Street. The fast-casual favorite, known for its vegetable-forward dishes and wide-ranging comfort food, announced the debut with a celebratory Instagram post describing the new spot as its most ambitious build-out to date.
Advertisement“This is our biggest location yet, built with the same heart that started downtown 22 years ago,” the restaurant wrote. “We’re really proud of this one and can’t wait for you to see it.”
Westville was launched in 2003 and has steadily expanded across the city, now operating ten NYC locations (plus one in Virginia). Its latest opening replaces Daona Market, which previously occupied the First Avenue space.
While Westville is best known for its long list of market vegetables like cauliflower with tahini, Moroccan carrots, beets with goat cheese, and other mix-and-match sides, it also offers a broad lineup of salads, bowls, sandwiches, and heartier entrees. Customizable plates are a core part of the menu, with options built around grilled meats, fresh seafood, or plant-based proteins.
Popular dishes from other locations include Crispy Moroccan Fish, Chicken Kebab Rice Bowls, and the Vegan Crispy Quinoa Artichoke Burger, alongside comfort classics like Veggie or Turkey Chili. For brunch, the brand leans into sweet-and-savory combinations, offering items such as Westville Waffles, Smoked Salmon Tartines, and Homemade Steak Empanadas. Dessert options typically include pies and tarts baked in-house.
The Upper East Side opening comes about a year and a half after Westville planted a flag on the Upper West Side, where the restaurant quickly became a neighborhood staple for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. The new uptown location is expected to follow suit, catering to residents looking for quick, fresh meals that work for everything from weekday lunches to casual dinners.
Westville’s newest storefront is now open daily. View the menu and hours here.
