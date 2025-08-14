Xi’an Famous Foods Planning Second Upper East Side Location

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Partial signage is up for a new Xi’an Famous Foods at 1390 1/2 Second Avenue (between 71st and 72nd streets). The space was previously occupied by 72nd Street Gourmet Deli, and this will be Xi’an’s second Upper East Side location.
“We hope to open in about 3 months before the holidays!” a representative from the fast-casual hand-pulled noodle chain told East Side Feed.
“This location on the Upper East Side is to supplement our existing location in the UES at 328 E. 78th St, which is one of our busiest stores (UES has treated us well there since 2014, all the way through the pandemic, and we are there for many years to come still),” the rep added.
Founded by Jason Wang and his father David Shi, Xi’an Famous Foods got its start in the basement of a Flushing mall in 2005 and has since grown into a popular chain known for its spicy cumin lamb noodles, stewed pork burgers, and other regional specialties from China’s Shaanxi Province. Xi’an currently has 18 locations and we’re told they’re working on building out another dozen, including this new UES outpost.
Since opening, Xi’an Famous Foods has also garnered significant recognition within the culinary world. It’s earned a James Beard Foundation nod as a Best Restaurateur semifinalist, a testament to Jason Wang’s leadership and the chain’s growing influence. Media acclaim has also been substantial—Time Out currently has it ranked the 7th best restaurant in the country (though it was originally # 2 when the round-up was first published in 2016). The eatery also got 2nd place in Tasting Table’s list of America’s best Chinese restaurant chains.
Xi’an recently expanded to Boston and Virginia. Additional Manhattan locations can be found on the Upper West Side, in Chelsea, Chinatown, the Financial District, Midtown West and Union Square.
