York Avenue Chinese Restaurant Charley Mom Closes After 36 Years

Charley Mom has closed its doors after serving the UES for 36 years.
The Chinese restaurant at 1580 York Avenue (between 83rd and 84th streets) was well-known for its soups (the wonton and hot and sour soups being among the most popular) and its fast takeout and delivery.
Yelp reviewers have noted that Charley Mom had the “fastest delivery I have ever seen” and “my food was ready for pickup minutes after I called in.”
We spoke to the staff at Dorian’s Seafood Market, which shares an address with Charley Mom, who told us the owner decided to “close up shop and retire.”
Charley Mom’s was a family-owned business established in 1988 and had been ranked “Best Chinese Restaurant in the Readers’ Choice Eastside Awards.” The owner, Johnny Chan, immigrated to the United States in 1975 at the age of 18 to pursue his dream of opening a restaurant. Chan was born and raised in Hong Kong, though his family is from Shanghai. He therefore brought to Charley Mom an understanding of two distinct flavors of Chinese food. He got his start in the restaurant business at a young age, having worked at New York City establishments David K’s Café and Mr. Chow’s before going off on his own. Since opening Charley Mom, Chan had worked in the restaurant six days a week.
With Charley Mom’s closing, neighbors are turning to other Chinese restaurants in the neighborhood, including Hunan Delight Matsuya, Our New Place, Pig Heaven, Dragon 88, and Wa Jeal. Neighbors share that Charley Mom’s fast takeout and delivery, lunch specials and friendly service will be missed.
