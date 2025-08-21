Yorkville Bagel & Cafe Closes After Nearly a Decade on Second Avenue

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A beloved Yorkville spot known for its thick bagels, friendly service, and small-town vibe has quietly gone dark.
Yorkville Bagel & Cafe, located at 1821 Second Avenue between East 94th and 95th streets, has officially closed. The sudden shutdown has caught many regulars by surprise, leaving them to speculate online about what went wrong — with rent hikes and neighborhood competition topping the list of theories.
The cafe first opened in 2017, replacing a mini-market and quickly earning a following for its hefty sandwiches, generous scoops of cream cheese, and the kind of counter service that felt personal. It was the type of place where kids from nearby schools, local seniors, and construction workers alike could count on a warm hello and a reliable bite.
But in a part of town that’s seen an influx of sleek cafes and expanding chains, staying afloat as a mom-and-pop shop has gotten tougher. While no official statement has been made by the owners, fans of the cafe have taken to Reddit and other platforms to share memories, voice frustrations, and express concern for the well-known staff who helped shape the cafe’s community feel.
Yorkville Bagel & Cafe isn’t the only neighborhood favorite to vanish in recent years, but its absence will be deeply felt — especially by those who saw it as more than just a place to grab a coffee and a bagel.
