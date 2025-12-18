14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fall From Upper East Side Private School Building

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A 14-year-old girl has died after falling from an elevated position at The Chapin School, the NYPD confirmed to East Side Feed.
Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday reporting an unconscious and unresponsive individual outside the all-girls private school, located on East End Avenue near East 84th Street. According to the NYPD, the teen had sustained injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position.
She was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.
Authorities stated that no criminality is suspected in the incident. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain under investigation, and it has not yet been determined whether the death was the result of an accident or suicide.
The girl’s identity has not been released, pending notification of her family.
Representatives from the Chapin School were not immediately available for comment.
Founded in 1901, Chapin is a K–12 private school on the Upper East Side. According to the school’s website, tuition and fees for the 2025–2026 academic year total $68,250 (with financial aid available), as first reported by the NY Post.
The tragedy comes roughly one month after a separate incident in which a 16-year-old boy died after jumping from Regis High School, a tuition-free all-boys private school also located on the Upper East Side. In that case, police likewise reported no criminal involvement.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
