14-Year-Old Upper East Side Girl is Missing

Police have put out a notice about a missing 14-year-old girl who lives on the Upper East Side.
Abigail Davie was last seen on Thursday at just past midnight entering the 72nd Street subway station, which is just a couple blocks from her address, according to NYPD officials.
Police say she’s about 5’3″ and 110 pounds with a light complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and white sneakers. She also has a green messenger bag and a black skateboard.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.