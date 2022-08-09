80-Year-Old Woman Assaulted on 6 Train

It happened on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. Police say that when an 80-year-old woman was riding a 6 train, an unknown individual (shown in the video above) assaulted her when the train reached the 68th Street station.
The suspect “hit her with his hands multiple times on her head, back and shoulder causing her to fall to the floor,” said NYPD officials.
He then exited the train at the East 59th Street station and is currently on the loose.
The elderly victim refused medical attention following the incident.
The NYPD describes the suspect as “male, approximately 40 to 45 years of age, 6’2″ tall, 170 [pounds].” Police say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and red leather jacket, baggy jeans, red and black sneakers, and that he was carrying a large paper bag.
Surveillance cameras caught the suspect at the incident location.
The news of this disturbing incident comes about two weeks after an 18-year-old was robbed at knifepoint on the subway platform at East 68th Street.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for tips which lead to the man’s arrest, and all calls are strictly confidential.