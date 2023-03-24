83-Year-Old UES Woman Reported Missing

Adele Adelson, 83, was reported missing on March 14.
The Upper East Side woman was last seen on Friday, January 27 at approximately 9:15 a.m. at her residence at 1160 Third Avenue, off the corner of East 68th Street.
Police say Adelson is 5 feet tall, about 95 pounds and has grey hair. She was last seen wearing a grey coat.
Anyone with information about Adelson’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.