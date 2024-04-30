84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing

The NYPD has put out a notice about a missing 84-year-old man who lives on the Upper East Side.
Chin Lee was seen leaving his apartment building at 400 East 71st Street (at First Avenue) at about 11 a.m. on Monday.
NYPD officials say Lee had rented a 2024 black Mazda CX3 with a New Jersey license plate (# U64UBT) and was later seen driving south on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge.
The missing is described as an Asian male, approximately 5’4″ and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, black pants, brown shoes and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.