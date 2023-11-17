Burglar Breaks Into Independent Home Decor Shop; Steals $40-50K Worth of Items

An early Thursday morning break-in took place at Luxe Curations, an interior design and home décor boutique that opened just over a year ago at 230 East 83rd Street (between Second and Third avenues).
The store features one-of-a-kind, handcrafted pieces from local artisans, including many of the owner’s own pieces.
NYPD officials tell East Side Feed that at 5:25 a.m. on Thursday, an unidentified male forcibly entered the store from the front window. According to Melissa Freeman, the owner of the boutique, the burglar removed between $40,000 and $50,000 worth of goods. Among the items taken were Freeman’s laptop, her point-of-sale system, other technology, and jewelry pieces.
The boutique is located in an old building, which made it easier for the burglar to pull off the trim around the window and break it almost silently with a tool. The entire incident was caught on camera, but the store’s alarm system did not go off. ADT is currently investigating why this is the case.
“It’s heartbreaking for me because many of the pieces that he took were antique Victorian jewelry pieces,” said Freeman. “He also got away with much of my personal collection, which I had here to show how I put pieces together for clients.”
The break-in at Luxe Curations happened almost simultaneously with a window smashing at the CVS on East 84th and Lexington Avenue.
Freeman expressed her distressed about the incident. “It really feels like a violation, and as a small business owner, it is my livelihood as well as a passion.” Nonetheless, she is grateful for the “incredible response from neighbors and followers. It warms my heart and is making this just a little bit better.”