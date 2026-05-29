Ex-Boyfriend Convicted of Murdering Young Mother Pushing Stroller on the Upper East Side

A Manhattan jury has found Isaac Argro guilty of murder for the 2022 killing of Azsia Johnson, the 20-year-old mother of his infant daughter, who was shot in the head as she pushed the baby’s stroller near East 95th Street and Lexington Avenue.
AdvertisementArgro, who was 22 at the time of his arrest, was convicted of murder in the second degree on Thursday, May 28, after a trial that ran multiple weeks. Jurors returned the verdict within two hours of beginning deliberations.
Johnson was shot and killed on the evening of June 29, 2022, in a case that drew national attention. Argro was arrested days later in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Johnson had endured extensive physical and emotional abuse before she left Argro to protect herself and her children. She had agreed to let him meet their daughter for only the second time, prosecutors said, and he lured her to an isolated location with the promise of supplies for the three-month-old before shooting her point-blank in the temple while wearing a ski mask.
“This brutal execution devastated all of Ms. Johnson’s loved ones, including her devoted family members who attended the trial each day,” Bragg said. “I hope this conviction gives them some sense of justice.”
Bragg described Johnson as a loving mother who was determined to attempt co-parenting despite what he called Argro’s ongoing campaign of harassment.
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