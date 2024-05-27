Fatal Stabbing at Third Avenue Migrant Center

A verbal confrontation led to a fatal stabbing outside of a Third Avenue migrant center this weekend.
The incident took place at approximately 4:02 a.m. on Sunday outside of 1760 Third Avenue (between 97th and 98th streets) when 30-year-old Oscar Gonzalez stabbed 29-year-old Argeyeris Martinez in the chest. Both men had been residents of the building.
NYPD officials say Martinez was pronounced dead after being rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital / St. Luke’s.
One witness told the Daily News that the argument began after Martinez broke Gonzalez’s car window. “The guy came out of the car and stabbed him. [The victim] was standing and then … he fell forward.”
At 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, Gonzalez was arrested on charges of Murder and Aggravated Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
According to NYPD statistics, this was the third homicide within the confines of the 23rd Precinct this year.
Mayor Adams announced last year that the building, previously used as student housing for Hunter College and Baruch College, would house more than 500 migrant families. However, as noted by the NY Post, it is unclear whether either of these men had children residing there.