Third Avenue Migrant Center to House 500+ Families

Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that NYC’s twelfth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center (HERRC) will soon open at 1760 Third Avenue, between 97th and 98th streets. The building, which previously served as student housing for Hunter College, will be accommodating more than 500 families with children seeking asylum.
In addition to the twelve large-scale HERRCs, the city has opened over 175 emergency shelters since the crisis began. There are currently over 50,000 asylum seekers in the city, and over 81,000 have come since last spring.
“We continue to meet the needs of people arriving in New York, but as the number of asylum seekers continues to grow, we are in serious need of support from the federal government,” said Adams at a press conference this week. “This 12th Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will provide over 500 households with a place to stay, access support, and get to their final destination.”
In April, migrant families also began moving into the Bentley Hotel at 500 East 62nd Street.
Earlier this month, two Upper West Side buildings also made the switch from student to migrant housing.