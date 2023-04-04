Bentley Hotel to Become Sanctuary For Families

An East Side Feed reader who lives next door to the Bentley Hotel (500 East 62nd Street) recently learned it would be taken over by the city.
“I live next door to the Bentley. I typically have family and friends stay there when they are visiting,” reader Mark wrote. “My inlaws tried to book a room there for this upcoming weekend and they were told that the hotel would be closing indefinitely. I was bummed so I went over there this afternoon and asked what the deal was. A manager told me about the city taking over the hotel due to sanitation issues.”
After several calls, a hotel employee told us the property will soon be converted into a sanctuary for families.
The Bentley Hotel is owned by Stuart and Jay Podolsky (via “Amsterdam Hospitality Group”), who’ve been at the center of controversy for years. The Bentley was also one of the many New York City hotels which the city paid to house homeless shelter tenants during the pandemic.
We’ve reached out to various agencies – including the Department of Social Services (DSS) – for additional details.
We also reached out to Council Member Julie Menin, who provided us with the following statement:
“I was notified by the Mayor’s office that DHS will be contracting with a provider to establish this facility for families and children. We will work with the administration to ensure adequate resources are given to support those in need.”
After following up for more information, a representative from Menin’s office added that “the service provider will be Highland Park and that it’s a short term contract with DHS. It will be 197 Rooms for families with children.”
It’s currently unclear when the building will begin admitting new residents, but we’ll provide an update once we learn more.