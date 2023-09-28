Man Indicted for July Road Rage Incident

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has announced the indictment of 26-year-old Andre Mosby for a fatal road rage incident which occurred on the UES this summer.
The incident took place on the afternoon of July 12 on East 60th Street between Park and Lexington avenues. Mosby and a 54-year-old man collided, which led the older man (who’s since been identified as Roberto Velez Alvarez) to exit his vehicle with a knife and slash Mosby’s tires.
In response, Mosby accelerated rapidly and fatally struck Alvarez, pinning him against a building facade.
“Andre Mosby allegedly escalated a confrontation by using his vehicle as battering ram with such force that a man was killed. Vehicular violence takes a significant toll on our communities and families. Nothing can bring back the victim to his family and friends, but my Office pledges to provide appropriate accountability,” said District Attorney Bragg.
Mosby is facing charges of manslaughter in the second degree.