Man Indicted for Punching 94-Year-Old in UES Apple Store

A 31-year-old man has been indicted for assaulting a 94-year-old shopper at the Upper East Side Apple Store last month.
Lewis Reynolds, who is homeless, was formally indicted this week on charges of Assault in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree for allegedly punching the elderly man without warning or provocation inside the store located at 940 Madison Avenue (between 74th and 75th streets).
According to a press release issued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, the attack took place on August 5 at approximately 5:52 p.m. Reynolds allegedly approached the victim and punched him in the face, causing the man to fall backwards and hit his head. The 94-year-old sustained bruising to his face and head, as well as lower back pain. He initially refused medical attention at the scene but later reported injuries related to the fall.
“No older adult should face a terrifying act of violence like this in New York City,” said District Attorney Bragg. “I want New Yorkers to know that we are working with our law enforcement partners to keep Manhattan safe. I hope the victim continues to heal from this horrifying assault.”
Reynolds fled the scene on foot, heading north on Madison Avenue, and was arrested three days later—on August 8 at 12:10 a.m.—within the confines of the NYPD’s 19th Precinct.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant D.A. Audrey Cunningham of Trial Bureau 70, with oversight from leaders of both the Elder Abuse Unit and the Trial Division. Detective Yanvier Morel of the 19th Precinct Detective Squad is credited with assisting in the investigation.
Reynolds faces one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D felony, and one count of Assault in the Third Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
