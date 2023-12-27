Man Jumps to Death From East 67th Street Building

A man’s lifeless body was found outside an Upper East Side apartment building on Tuesday morning; police believe he intentionally jumped to his death from the building’s fourth floor. Daily Mail was first to report this tragic incident.
Advertisement
The man has been identified as 56-year-old Thomas “Tom” Cooper, a real estate broker with Douglas Elliman whose body was found on the sidewalk outside of 18 East 67th Street at about 7:19 a.m.
He was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Cooper had left a suicide note, according to a report by the New York Post.
The super of the building, Renato Cera, described Cooper as someone who was “always alone,” though he also said that he “looked happy” when he last saw him two weeks ago. “He was a nice guy. I am so sad, very sad … He always talks to me.”
A man who works at a building next door witnessed the tragic incident. “I think he hit his head when he hit the ground. It happened so quickly. It was such a flash. If I close my eyes, I can see him falling right now,” Vincent Scaldaferri told the Post.
Scaldaferri added, “A neighbor came out and said he just spent Christmas Eve with him and he had said that it was the best Christmas Eve he had ever had. Things must’ve been bad. I mean 57 years old and it’s the [best] Christmas you had.”
Cooper lived alone in the early 1900s building, which has nine apartments with rents ranging from the mid-$3000s to $9,000 for a recently available three-bedroom.
Per his Douglas Elliman agent profile, Cooper was a resident of Manhattan for nearly 25 years and a real estate agent for 15. He grew up in California, graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and served on the Board of Trustees for the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation.
Advertisement
As noted by the Post, Cooper posted a photo to Instagram just five days ago, and those close to him have been sharing their grief in the comments. He was not alone.
“Tom seriously?! We talked on the 24th. We talked on the 25th. We said together this too shall pass. You and I have been best friends since 3rd grade. We were going to grow old together and one day live in an old folks home down the hall from each other. You would have been the social director. No one is more loved than you. NO ONE! I literally don’t know anyone in my entire life who touched as many people as you have. YOU ARE SO LOVED. I’m so sorry for your pain and now we can’t fix it.”
You are already missed, Tom. I loved spending time together, running into you on Madison Avenue & 67th and your warmth and smile. Truly a beautiful person inside and out
Rest in peace. I love you Tom you were always a bright light for me.
Had the pleasure of running into Tom over the many years we’ve lived in NYC. His Cheshire cat grin was his trademark. Such a kind and friendly person. My heart goes out to his family and friends, and i wish for his eternal peace.Remember: there is always a brighter tomorrow. Give yourself that opportunity to experience it.
Earlier this month, the body of a 35-year-old woman was found outside her apartment building on York Avenue.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
RIP Tom. i’m so sorry.