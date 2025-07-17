Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Brutal Assault on 91-Year-Old UES Resident

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Christian Torres, the man convicted of violently attacking a 91-year-old Upper East Side resident in an unprovoked robbery attempt last year, has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced this week.
The sentencing follows a February 2024 assault that took place on East 86th Street between First and Second avenues, where the elderly victim was walking home with groceries he had just purchased from a fruit stand. Torres approached the man near 350 East 86th Street, shoved him to the ground, and punched him while trying to steal his wallet before fleeing west on foot.
The victim sustained serious injuries including fractured ribs and a liver hematoma. He was hospitalized for a week before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility, where he remained for nearly a month. More than a year later, the District Attorney’s office says the man continues to recover and suffers from ongoing pain and limited mobility.
“A 91-year-old man was walking home with his groceries on the Upper East Side when Christian Torres attacked and attempted to rob him without provocation. Today, this defendant was sentenced to 15 years in state prison,” said D.A. Bragg. “I hope that today’s sentencing gives the victim a sense of closure as he continues to heal from this assault. My office will continue to create accountability for those who threaten the safety of older New Yorkers.”
Torres, 45, was arrested on February 11, 2024, after officers identified him from surveillance images distributed by the NYPD. He was convicted in June 2025 on charges of Assault in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Assault in the Second Degree.
