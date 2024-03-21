Man Who Assaulted, Tried to Rob 91-Year-Old on Upper East Side Gets Indicted

A man who attacked and tried to rob a 91-year-old on the Upper East Side earlier this year has been indicted on multiple charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday in a press release.
The 91-year-old suffered from “6 broken ribs and a hematoma to his liver as a result of this attack and was treated at Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital for a week before being transferred to Amsterdam Nursing Home, a rehab facility,” according to the District Attorney’s office. “He spent almost a month there before being discharged to his home. He is still in recovery.”
Following the incident, police shared surveillance photos of Torres on a subway platform, which led to his arrest on Feb. 11.
Torres is now being indicted on charges of Assault in the First Degree (a class B felony), An Attempt to Commit the Crime of Robbery in the First Degree (a class C felony), and Assault in the Second Degree (a class D felony).
