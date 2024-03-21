fbpx
Man Who Assaulted, Tried to Rob 91-Year-Old on Upper East Side Gets Indicted

March 21, 2024 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

A man who attacked and tried to rob a 91-year-old on the Upper East Side earlier this year has been indicted on multiple charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday in a press release.

Christian Torres, 45, approached the elder victim on Feb. 1 at about 10:25 p.m. on 86th between First and Second avenues, where he was carrying groceries he had just purchased from the fruit vendor on the corner of Second Ave. Torres attempted to steal the man’s wallet and shoved him to the ground before fleeing westbound by foot.

The 91-year-old suffered from “6 broken ribs and a hematoma to his liver as a result of this attack and was treated at Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital for a week before being transferred to Amsterdam Nursing Home, a rehab facility,” according to the District Attorney’s office. “He spent almost a month there before being discharged to his home. He is still in recovery.”

Following the incident, police shared surveillance photos of Torres on a subway platform, which led to his arrest on Feb. 11.

man attacks 91-year-old

Torres is now being indicted on charges of Assault in the First Degree (a class B felony), An Attempt to Commit the Crime of Robbery in the First Degree (a class C felony), and Assault in the Second Degree (a class D felony).

“Christian Torres allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob a 91-year-old New Yorker who was walking home with his groceries last month. My thoughts are with the victim, who is still suffering from the pain caused by this attack,” said District Attorney Bragg. “We take attacks on older members of our community very seriously, and no one should have to fear for their safety when walking in Manhattan.”


