Suspect Who Stabbed Homeless Man on Upper East Side Facing 30+ Years

Trevon Murphy, 42, has pleaded guilty for stabbing three homeless people, one fatally, during July 2022.
“Trevon Murphy brutally murdered one unhoused individual and critically injured two others in a series of late-night attacks,” said Manhattan District Attorney Bragg. “Those who are unhoused already face extreme hardships and vulnerability, and their safety should not be in jeopardy.”
All three of the assailant’s victims had been sleeping outside when he attacked. He also “told officers that he chose the same target location on each victim, the lower abdomen, which he called the ‘stabber’s choice.'”
The Upper East Side incident took place on July 11, 2022 at about 3:30 a.m., when he stabbed a 28-year-old man who was sleeping at Stanley Isaacs Playground between 95th and 96th streets on the FDR Drive.
The previous stabbings occurred on July 5 and July 9, respectively in Hudson River Park and at 49th and Madison Avenue. The victim of the July 5 incident died soon after being admitted to Bellevue Hospital.
He was arrested two days after his final attack after being spotted at an Upper Manhattan bus stop wearing the same clothes as his surveillance images depicted.
Murphy has been convicted on one count of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. He’s facing a sentence of 30 years-to-life in state prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. The expected sentencing date is February 28.