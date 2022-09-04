Michael Rapaport Catches Crazy Crime Scene on Film

Police responded to a call about a robbery on the Upper East Side at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, September 3.
It took place on 91st and Second Avenue, where the driver of a black Mercedes had slammed into a silver SUV multiple times before a male exited the Mercedes, displayed a firearm at the victim and “removed an unknown amount of cash,” police state.
The person driving the silver SUV was a 56-year-old male.
Following the armed robbery, the suspect fled the location in the Mercedes.
Actor and Upper East Sider Michael Rapaport, who at the beginning of the year filmed an alleged robbery at a now-shuttered UES Rite Aid (and returned a few days later to document its empty shelves before it closed), captured the incident on film — a much more harrowing crime scene than he’s used to documenting.
EAST 91st!!!!
This is NOT a movie set, what the Fukc ?
This 91st & 2nd Avenue.@ericadamsfornyc LOCK THEM UP & KEEP THEM IN JAIL. pic.twitter.com/wlptFv4lnr
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 4, 2022
Police say no arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.