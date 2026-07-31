Missing Autistic Man Found Stabbed on Upper East Side Street

A 23-year-old autistic man who had been reported missing from his Bronx home nine days earlier was found stabbed on an Upper East Side sidewalk Wednesday afternoon. The attack was unprovoked, and the person who stabbed him fled.
AdvertisementIsaac Davis was found unconscious and bleeding at Second Avenue and East 96th Street at around 3:30 p.m. He had been stabbed twice in the back by a stranger who approached from behind without speaking, and he never saw his attacker, according to the New York Post. Paramedics took him to Weill Cornell Medical Center on East 68th Street, where he is expected to survive.
Davis was last seen leaving his residence on East 166th Street in the Bronx’s Morrisania section at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20, according to the police report, which listed him as living within the confines of the 42nd Precinct and Police Service Area 7. The NYPD circulated his photo and a description on July 22 and asked the public for help locating him.
He was found roughly seven miles south of that address nine days later.
Where Davis was during those nine days, and how he traveled from Morrisania to Yorkville, has not been made public. The NYPD issued an update on July 30 stating only that the missing person had been located. It made no mention of the stabbing, and nothing released so far establishes that the disappearance and the attack are connected. The Post, citing police and unnamed sources, reported that Davis is autistic and had wandered away from home.
AdvertisementThere have been no arrests, and no description of the suspect has been released.
Anyone with relevant information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
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