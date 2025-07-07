Home
Missing Person: 18-Year-Old Stylianos Paraskevaidis

Missing Person: 18-Year-Old Stylianos Paraskevaidis

July 7, 2025 NYPD + FDNY No Comments
Missing Person 18-Year-Old Stylianos Paraskevaidis

Google Maps / DCPI

The NYPD has issued an alert about a missing person who resides on the Upper East Side. Police are asking anyone familiar with the individual to contact them with more information.

According to the report, an 18-year-old male named Stylianos Paraskevaidis was last seen on Thursday, July 3 at about 4 p.m. when he was leaving his residence at 417 East 90 Street (between York and First Avenues), an 8-story co-op building also known as The River Park.

Paraskevaidis is described as being 5’10” and about 120 pounds, with a slim build, a mustache, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black tee-shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about Joslyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

.






Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Get us in your inbox!