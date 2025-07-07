Missing Person: 18-Year-Old Stylianos Paraskevaidis

The NYPD has issued an alert about a missing person who resides on the Upper East Side. Police are asking anyone familiar with the individual to contact them with more information.
According to the report, an 18-year-old male named Stylianos Paraskevaidis was last seen on Thursday, July 3 at about 4 p.m. when he was leaving his residence at 417 East 90 Street (between York and First Avenues), an 8-story co-op building also known as The River Park.
Paraskevaidis is described as being 5’10” and about 120 pounds, with a slim build, a mustache, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black tee-shirt and dark colored pants.
Anyone with information about Joslyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
