Missing Upper East Side Woman Last Seen Almost a Month Ago

The NYPD has issued an alert about a missing Upper East Side woman, hoping someone will recognize her and help authorities pinpoint her whereabouts.
Beth Panzer, 67, was last seen at her residence at 410 East 89th Street (between First and York avenues) on March 4 at about 10:00 a.m. However, she was not reported missing until Monday, April 1. We reached out to a police official to ask them who reported her missing – because usually, it doesn’t take anywhere near this long for an official report to be released. “A family member who doesn’t speak to her on a regular basis,” the NYPD official told us.
Police describe Panzer as about 5’1″ with a thin build, light complexion, green eyes and black hair.
According to NYC Emergency Management, “Beth has depression and schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention.”
#SilverAlert: Beth Panzer, Female/White/67 years old from E 89th Street & 1st Avenue, Manhattan. Beth has depression and schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention. Call 911 if seen. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/64JfNrRYo8. @NYPD19PCT pic.twitter.com/1Fa9BrqsWx
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 3, 2024
Anyone with information about Beth’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
