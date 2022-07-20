Mom and Son Found Dead in East 79th Street Building

A mom and her son — Diane Gallagher, 65, and Douglas Solomon, 26 — were found dead in their Upper East Side building on Tuesday morning.
Police arrived at 180 East 79th Street at about 10:30am to initially find Solomon completely naked, unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s rear courtyard. The 26-year-old had trauma to his body, with injuries “consistent with falling from an elevated position.”
Officers then found Gallagher in a sixteenth floor apartment — “unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma.”
EMS pronounced both individuals deceased on scene.
An investigation is ongoing, but authorities have told several media outlets that they suspect Solomon killed Gallagher before plunging to his death.
On Saturday, two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents on the UES; one was reported as an accidental fall on East 80th Street, while the other is believed to have been a suicide, also on East 79th Street.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.