Police Seek Female Suspect for Assaulting Man with Car After He Tries to Break Up Fight

Police are looking for a female suspect who drove her car into a 49-year-old man earlier this month.
It happened on Tuesday, April 2 at about 5:20 p.m. – one of several car accidents to take place during the first week of April.
The male victim was trying to break up a fight between the suspect and another female in front of 1763 Second Avenue, between 91st and 92nd streets. One of the females, pictured below, responded by driving her white Kia into the man before “heading southbound on [Second] Avenue to parts unknown,” police say.
The initial report stated that there were three women fighting, but police have since changed that number to two.
The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital by EMS in stable condition.
NYPD officials say the female suspect is most likely in her 20s and has a medium complexion, long braids and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black shirt and black sneakers.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
