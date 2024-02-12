fbpx
Police Seek Man for Smashing Bakery Door

February 12, 2024 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

A man is wanted for criminal mischief after smashing the door of an Upper East Side bakery last month.

The incident took place at about 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, when the “unknown individual was making it difficult for customers to enter and leave the bakery located at 1280 Lexington Avenue.”

That bakery is Ole & Steen, which opened at the East 87th Street space (which had previously housed a Starbucks) in September 2023.

When staff members asked him to leave, he “…became irate and kicked the glass door at [the] location, causing it to crack. The individual fled southbound on Lexington Avenue. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”

We’ve reached out to the bakery for comment.

The suspect.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.


