Scaffolding Fire Spreads Through Lexington Avenue Building

The FDNY was called to the scene of a scaffolding fire which quickly spread to the roof of an Upper East Side building late Wednesday.
Advertisement
At 5:49 p.m., a total of 25 units and 106 firefighters were deployed to 1022 Lexington Avenue (at 73rd Street), a residential rental building currently under construction. The vacant retail space beneath the scaffolding is being renovated to make way for an Italian restaurant expected to open in about six months.
A bevy of police and EMS vehicles were also called to the scene.
Crowds of onlookers gathered on the corner as ladders were extended to the roof of the four-story building.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital.
We’re not entirely sure who these people with the drone are.
The fire was deemed under control at 6:45 p.m. Its cause is currently under investigation.